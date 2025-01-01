ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoSessionPriceLimitMax 

SessionPriceLimitMax

現在のセッションの最大値を取得します。

double  SessionPriceLimitMax() const

戻り値

現在のセッションの最大値

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。