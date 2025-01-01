DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoSessionBuyOrders 

SessionBuyOrders

Obtiene el número actual de órdenes Buy.

long  SessionBuyOrders() const

Valor devuelto

Número actual de órdenes Buy.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.