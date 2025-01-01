ドキュメントセクション
SessionBuyOrders

現時点での買い注文の数を取得します。

long  SessionBuyOrders() const

戻り値

現時点での買い注文の数

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。