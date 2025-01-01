DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoSessionBuyOrders 

SessionBuyOrders

Mevcut Alış emirlerinin sayısını alır.

long  SessionBuyOrders() const

Dönüş değeri

Mevcut Alış emirlerinin sayısı.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.