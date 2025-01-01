DocumentazioneSezioni
SessionBuyOrders

Ottiene il numero di ordini di Buy al momento.

long  SessionBuyOrders() const

Valore di ritorno

Numero di ordini di Buy al momento.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.