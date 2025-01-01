DokümantasyonBölümler
MarginStop

Stop emirleri için teminat bedeli oranını alır.

double  MarginStop() const

Dönüş değeri

Stop emirleri için teminat bedeli oranı.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.