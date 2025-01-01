DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene il tasso di margine di ricarica sugli ordini di Stop.

double  MarginStop() const

Valore di ritorno

Tasso di margine di ricarica su ordini Stop.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.