ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoMarginStop 

MarginStop

Получает коэффициент взимания маржи по Stop ордерам.

double  MarginStop() const

Возвращаемое значение

Коэффициент взимания маржи по Stop ордерам.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.