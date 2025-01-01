DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene la tasa de margen de carga de las órdenes Stop.

double  MarginStop() const

Valor devuelto

Tasa de margen de carga de las órdenes Stop.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.