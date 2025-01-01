DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoMarginStop 

MarginStop

Obtém a taxa de margem necessária para ordens do tipo Stop.

double  MarginStop() const

Valor de retorno

Taxa de margem necessária para ordens do tipo Stop.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.