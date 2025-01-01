ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoMarginLong 

MarginLong

Получает коэффициент взимания маржи по длинным позициям.

double  MarginLong() const

Возвращаемое значение

Коэффициент взимания маржи по длинным позициям.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.