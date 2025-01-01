문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoMarginLong 

MarginLong

long 포지션에 대한 마진 청구 비율 가져오기.

double  MarginLong() const

값 반환

long 포지션의 마진 청구 비율.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.