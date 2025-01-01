DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene la tasa de margen de carga de las posiciones largas.

double  MarginLong() const

Valor devuelto

Tasa de margen de carga de las posiciones largas.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.