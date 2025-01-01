DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCSymbolInfoMarginLong 

MarginLong

Ottiene il tasso di margine di ricarica su posizioni long.

double  MarginLong() const

Valore di ritorno

Tasso di margine di ricarica su posizioni long.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.