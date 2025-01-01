DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoMarginLong 

MarginLong

Uzun pozisyonlar için teminat bedeli oranını alır

double  MarginLong() const

Dönüş değeri

Uzun pozisyonlar için teminat bedeli oranı.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.