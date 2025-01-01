DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoLotsStep 

LotsStep

Obtiene el paso mínimo de cambio de volumen para cerrar una transacción.

double  LotsStep() const

Valor devuelto

Paso mínimo de cambio de volumen para cerrar una transacción.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.