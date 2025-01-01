DokümantasyonBölümler
Bir işlemi kapamak için gereken minimal hacim değişim adımının değerini alır.

double  LotsStep() const

Dönüş değeri

Bir işlemi kapamak için gereken minimal hacim değişim adımının değeri.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.