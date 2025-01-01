DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCSymbolInfoLotsStep 

LotsStep

Ottiene lo step minimo di variazione di volume per chiudere un affare.

double  LotsStep() const

Valore di ritorno

Step minimo di variazione di volume per chiudere un affare.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.