Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoLotsStep 

LotsStep

Obtém o passo mínimo de variação de volume para fechar uma oferta.

double  LotsStep() const

Valor de retorno

O passo mínimo de variação de volume para fechar uma oferta.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.