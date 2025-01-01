DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoLotsStep 

LotsStep

Erhält den minimalen Schritt der Volumenänderung für eine Transaktion.

double  LotsStep() const

Rückgabewert

Der minimale Schritt der Volumenänderung für eine Transaktion.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.