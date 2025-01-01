DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoInfoString 

InfoString

Belirtilen string tipli özelliğin değerini alır.

bool  InfoString(
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING  prop_id,     // özellik tanımlayıcı
   string&                  var          // değişken referansı
   ) const

Parametreler

prop_id

[in]  Dizgi biçimli özelliğin tanımlayıcısı.

var

[out]  Sonucu yerleştirmek için kullanılacak string tipli değişkenin referansı.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değeri alınamazsa 'false'.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.