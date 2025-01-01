DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCSymbolInfoInfoString 

InfoString

Gets the value of specified string type property.

bool  InfoString(
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING  prop_id,     // property ID
   string&                  var          // reference to variable
   ) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  ID of text property.

var

[out]  Reference to string type variable to place result.

Return Value

true – success, false – unable to get property value.

Note

The symbol should be selected by Name method.