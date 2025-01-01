DocumentaciónSecciones
TickValue

Obtiene el coste del tick (cambio mínimo del precio).

double  TickValue() const

Valor devuelto

Coste del tick (cambio mínimo del precio).

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.