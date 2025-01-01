DocumentaciónSecciones
InfoDouble

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad de tipo double especificada.

bool  InfoDouble(
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE  prop_id,     // ID de la propiedad
   double&                  var          // referencia a la variable
   ) const

Parámetros

prop_id

[in]  ID de la propiedad de tipo double (valor de la enumeración ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE).

var

[out]  Referencia a la variable de tipo double para poner el resultado.

Valor devuelto

true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false — si no se puede obtener el valor de la propiedad.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.