Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoLotsMin 

LotsMin

Obtiene el volumen mínimo para cerrar una transacción.

double  LotsMin() const

Valor devuelto

Volumen mínimo para cerrar una transacción.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.