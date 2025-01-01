DocumentaciónSecciones
SessionInterest

Obtiene el resumen del interés abierto de la sesión actual.

double  SessionInterest() const

Valor devuelto

Resumen del interés abierto de la sesión actual.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.