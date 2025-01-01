DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoBidLow 

BidLow

Obtiene el precio Bid mínimo del día.

double  BidLow() const

Valor devuelto

Precio Bid mínimo del día.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.

