Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoMarginLimit 

MarginLimit

Obtiene la tasa de margen de carga de las órdenes Limit.

double  MarginLimit() const

Valor devuelto

Tasa de margen de carga de las órdenes Limit.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.