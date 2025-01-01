DocumentaciónSecciones
CurrencyBase

Obtiene el nombre de la divisa base del símbolo.

string  CurrencyBase() const

Valor devuelto

Nombre de la divisa base del símbolo.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.