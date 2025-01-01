DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoCurrencyMargin 

CurrencyMargin

Obtiene el nombre de la divisa del margen.

string  CurrencyMargin() const

Valor devuelto

Nombre de la divisa del margen.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.