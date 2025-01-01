DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene la tasa de margen de carga de las órdenes Stop Limit.

double  MarginStopLimit() const

Valor devuelto

Tasa de margen de carga de las órdenes Stop Limit.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.