Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoMarginShort 

MarginShort

Obtiene la tasa de margen de carga de las posiciones cortas.

double  MarginShort() const

Valor devuelto

Tasa de margen de carga de las posiciones cortas.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.