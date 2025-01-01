DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene la descripción del modo de ejecución de la transacción en formato string.

string  TradeExecutionDescription() const

Valor devuelto

Modo de ejecución de la transacción en formato string.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.