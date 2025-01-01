DocumentaciónSecciones
TradeTimeFlags

Obtiene las banderas de los modos de expiración de orden permitidos.

int  TradeTimeFlags() const

Valor devuelto

Banderas de los modos de expiración de orden permitidos.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.