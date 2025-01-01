DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el resumen del volumen de la sesión actual.

double  SessionTurnover() const

Valor devuelto

Resumen del volumen de la sesión actual.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.