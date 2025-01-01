DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el volumen actual de órdenes de venta.

double  SessionSellOrdersVolume() const

Valor devuelto

Volumen actual de órdenes de venta.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.