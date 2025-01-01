DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoSessionDeals 

SessionDeals

Obtiene el número de transacciones de la sesión actual.

long  SessionDeals() const

Valor devuelto

Número de transacciones de la sesión actual.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.