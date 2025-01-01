DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el volumen máximo para cerrar una transacción.

double  LotsMax() const

Valor devuelto

Volumen máximo para cerrar una transacción.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.