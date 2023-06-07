



Parameters

HULL Moving Average Parameters

Fast HMA period - Period for fast Hull Moving Average calculation.





Fast method - Method used for fast Hull Moving Average calculation.



Fast price - Price used for fast Hull Moving Average calculation.



Slow HMA period - Period for slow Hull Moving Average calculation.



Slow method - Method used for slow Hull Moving Average calculation.



Slow price - Price used for slow Hull Moving Average calculation.

Alert Filters

Pop-up alert activated - Pop-up alerts enabled.



Mobile alert activated - Mobile alerts enabled.



Email alert activated - Email alerts enabled.



Sound alert activated - Sound alerts enabled.



Bullish signal message - Custom message for bullish signals.



Bearish signal message - Custom message for bearish signals.

Introducing theindicator for MT4, a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading decisions. This indicator utilizes theand incorporates advanced features to filter false signals and provide fast and reliable alerts.With the Hull Crossover Alert indicator, you can benefit from the unique characteristics of the Hull Moving Average. Its responsiveness to price changes and smooth curve help you identify potential trend shifts and market reversals with greater accuracy.Stay informed and never miss a trading opportunity with our comprehensive alert system. The indicator offers pop-up, mobile, email, and sound alerts, enabling you to receive instant notifications on any device. Whether you are actively monitoring the markets or on the go, you can stay connected and act quickly on potential trading opportunities.The Hull Crossover Alert indicator is designed to be versatile and adaptable to your trading style. It can be applied to various timeframes, markets, and trading strategies, making it a valuable tool for traders of all levels of expertise.



Unlock the potential of your trading strategy by incorporating the Hull Crossover Alert indicator. Join fellow traders in testing and utilizing this powerful tool to enhance your decision-making process. Seamlessly integrate it with your existing trading strategy and seize valuable opportunities with confidence and precision. Don't miss out on this opportunity to take control of your trades and achieve your trading goals.



