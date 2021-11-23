This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required.

This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart.

Parameters:

Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0;

ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - show 8 past years price changes themselves; default is true;

PriceType - price type to use; default is Open;

Color - base color for lines; recent years are shown in bright, old years are faded;

The indicator works bar by bar - no ticks processing.