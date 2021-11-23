Year2Year
- Indicators
- Stanislav Korotky
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 23 November 2021
This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required.
This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart.
Parameters:
- LookForward - number of days (bars) to show "future" price changes; default is 5;
- Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0;
- ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - show 8 past years price changes themselves; default is true;
- PriceType - price type to use; default is Open;
- Color - base color for lines; recent years are shown in bright, old years are faded;
The indicator works bar by bar - no ticks processing.