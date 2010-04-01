Magic Pivot
- Indicators
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 7
Magic Pivot is a professional indicator for finding the support and resistance lines; it has been developed by a group of professional traders.
The indicator plots three support lines and three resistance lines, where a price reversal is highly probable.
Magic Pivot is an excellent tool for scalping and intraday trading.
Advantages
- High accuracy of signals.
- Suitable for scalping and intraday trading.
- The indicator does not redraw.
- Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters.
- Works on any financial instruments and markets.
Parameters
- LINE_STYLE - line style (solid, dash, dot, dashdot, dashdotdot).
- Width - indicator line width.
- R1 - color of the first resistance line.
- R2 - color of the second resistance line.
- R3 - color of the third resistance line.
- S1 - color of the first support line.
- S2 - color of the second support line.
- S3 - color of the third support line.