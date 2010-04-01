Magic Pivot is a professional indicator for finding the support and resistance lines; it has been developed by a group of professional traders.

The indicator plots three support lines and three resistance lines, where a price reversal is highly probable.

Magic Pivot is an excellent tool for scalping and intraday trading.

Advantages



High accuracy of signals.

Suitable for scalping and intraday trading.

The indicator does not redraw.

Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters.

Works on any financial instruments and markets.

Parameters

