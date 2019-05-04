Supply Demand Zone Pro
- Indicators
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Puiu AlexI am fulltime trader with over 13 years of forex experience. I developed my own strategy based on supply/demand levels and trend follow!
Motto: Take what you need and leave, don't look back!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Supply Demand Zone Pro Indicator works with all products and timeframes. It is using a new calculation method, and now you can select the desired zone on any timeframe! Strongest Zones are already enabled by default This is a great advantage in trading.This indicator has a built in backtester enabled by default, just move the chart.
Supply and Demand ?
Supply is a price zone where sellers outnumbered buyers and drove the price lower.
Demand is a price zone where buyers outnumbers sellers and drove the price higher.
How can I benefit from this indicator?
Step1- Look for a strong rally. Then without warning, the price suddenly reverses and drops FAST. That indicates an area of major imbalance - a high-probability Supply Zone. (Vice versa for demand zone)
Step2 - Trade FRESH/IMPORTANT, (S/D) zones. That means, the market price has never tested these zones before.
Note: You can try to trade using the verified zone, but pay attention to that zones.
These are the highest-probability.
TIPS:
Each time the price reaches a zone, that zone becomes weaker and weaker.
Use the zones which were hit 0-1 times!
About Indicator:
Show Important Zone (Recommended to use it on "True")
Show Verified Zone (Recommended to use it on "True")
Show Turncoat Zone
Show Weak Zone
Show Possible Zone
Show Broken Zone
==========ZONE ALERTS==========
Show Zone Alerts
Popups Zone Alerts
Sound Zone Alerts
Send mail notification
Mobile Notifications
Zone Alert wait seconds
==========STYLE ZONES==========
Filter Zone (Recommended to use it on "True")
Zone Extend
Zone Solid
==========ZONE FRACTALS==========
Zone Fuzz Factor
Fractals Show
Fractal Fast Factor
Fractal Slow Factor
==========ZONES TESTING==========
TRUE = scrolling back the chart shows PAST zone "look"
Show button to switch Testing mode On/Off
Testing Button Position X
Testing Button Position Y
Super indicator. Well done!