Supply Demand Zone Pro Indicator works with all products and timeframes. It is using a new calculation method, and now you can select the desired zone on any timeframe! Strongest Zones are already enabled by default This is a great advantage in trading.This indicator has a built in backtester enabled by default, just move the chart.







Supply and Demand ?



Supply is a price zone where sellers outnumbered buyers and drove the price lower.

Demand is a price zone where buyers outnumbers sellers and drove the price higher.





How can I benefit from this indicator?