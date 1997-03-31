Better RSI MT5

This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements.

First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values.

The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green for a bullish cycle, red for a bearish cycle, and white for a neutral cycle.

The cycle transitions are determined based on RSI levels:

  • When RSI reaches the overbought zone, the cycle shifts to bullish and remains so until RSI drops below 40, transitioning to neutral.
  • When RSI enters the oversold zone, the cycle switches to bearish and continues until RSI rises above 60, at which point it becomes neutral.
  • A neutral cycle persists until the RSI reaches either the overbought or oversold threshold, triggering a new cycle.


Recommended products
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (6)
Indicators
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
3.97 (31)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicators
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Utilities
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Momentum is a standard "Momentum" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 4 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 100 value. Changing the level of the 100 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 100 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicators
The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure shift, including: Break of Structure (BoS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points. It mark possible uptrend and downtrend lines(UP & DN, It means constantly update high and low ), and once the price breaks through these lines, mark the red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows. BoS typically occurs when the price decisively moves through swing lows or swing highs t
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
This is an MTF indicator of support and resistance levels based on Advanced ZigZag Dynamic and/or Extended Fractals indicator extremums with price labels (can be disabled). More higher TFs can be selected for MTF mode. By default, the levels are generated based on ZigZag indicator dots. Fractals indicator dots can also be used together with ZigZag or instead of it. In order to simplify the use and save CPU time, calculation is performed once per each bar at its opening. Parameters: ForcedTF - ch
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
SolarTrade Suite Jupiter Market Indicator
Adam Gerasimov
Indicators
SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator: Jupiter Market Indicator - Your Reliable Guide in the World of Financial Markets! This is a trend indicator that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its value, and also has an eye-pleasing design. It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator: blue color - buy, red - sell. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world o
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicators
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (123)
Indicators
The Trend Catcher: The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trail
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (63)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.22 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (18)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (2)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes. When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss. Tr
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $149  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v2.8) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The Integrated Dashboard Scanner is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Now featuring six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner , version 2.8 is the most powerful and stable release yet. Following a maj
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Kecia Footprint Orderflow
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
5 (2)
Indicators
if you want to test it : private message me ( MT5 demo testing doesn't work ) Designed to help traders gain a deeper understanding of the market’s true order flow dynamics . By visualizing the “ footprints ” left by candles, this indicator reveals how the delta ( the difference between buying and selling pressure ) changes during the candle formation, as well as how volume fluctuates at different price levels. These insights are essential for traders seeking to identify reversals, breakouts, and
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Pipsator MT5
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Indicators
The indicator shows the trend direction, entry points, and the most suitable exit points for trades. It also displays statistics for all signals to improve trading analysis. MT4 version of the indicator Features This indicator does not repaint. It can be used to trade any asset: cryptocurrencies, stocks, metals, indices, commodities, and currencies. Works on all timeframes. Entry signals appear at the opening of a new candle. Exit signals are approximate, as you can often close a trade with gre
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
More from author
ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
5 (1)
Experts
PLEASE NOTE: THIS EA IS FOR RECOVERY ONLY, DO NOT USE THIS AS A REGULAR TRADING BOT FREE INDICATOR DASHBOARD DOWNLOAD: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137124?source=Site+Market+Product+Page FULL DOCUMENTATION SETTINGS: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BzWuU0qMoYSQASwhHcRVCjNimOZybJw9/view?usp=drive_link ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 Documentation: Overview ArbitrageATR Recovery EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that revolutionizes position recovery through intelligent hedging and dynamic
Automatic Trailing Stop EA
KO PARTNERS LTD
5 (1)
Utilities
Maximize Your Trading Potential with Our Trailing Stop Expert Advisor! Are you tired of watching potential profits slip away due to unpredictable market fluctuations? Say goodbye to missed opportunities and hello to consistent gains with our revolutionary Trailing Stop EA, designed to safeguard your profits and minimize losses during your trading journey. Why Choose Our Trailing Stop EA? 1. Flexible Trailing Stop Methods : Whether you prefer a fixed distance in pips or a percentage-based appro
FREE
Hedge Recovery Grid MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Experts
Introducing   Hedge Recovery Grid MT5   – an advanced Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek to optimize their recovery strategies. Powered by the Pivot Point Supertrend indicator, this EA combines the precision of pivot points with the trend-following strength of Supertrend, creating a robust grid-based recovery system. Whether the market moves in your favor or against you, Hedge Recovery Grid MT5 intelligently manages positions to minimize losses and maximize profits. Perfect for both t
Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
Arbitrage ATR Dashboard
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
This is a Free Display Dashboard for The  ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 EA. This indicator is used to track existing Total hedge positions (Account Summary) , Balance, Equity, P/L and Symbols, Correlation Status. Please adjust size and colours according to your desired preference. Feel free to message me if there are any queries required. Please note that this an indicator and not an Expert Advisor. LINK TO THE EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131269?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#descr
FREE
UT BOT Indicator and Alerts MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Elevate Your Trading Experience with the famous UT Bot Alert Indicator! Summary: The UT Bot Alert Indicator by Quant Nomad has a proven track record and is your gateway to a more profitable trading journey. It's a meticulously crafted tool designed to provide precision, real-time insights, and a user-friendly experience.  Key Features: 1. Precision Analysis: Powered by advanced algorithms for accurate trend identification, pinpointing critical support and resistance levels. 2. Real-time Alert
Pivot Point Super Trend Indicator and Alerts MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Introducing the Pivot Point SuperTrend MT5 version of the Trading View indicator by LonesomeTheBlue. A revolutionary script designed to optimize your trading strategies by combining the power of Pivot Points with the precision of SuperTrend indicators. This unique algorithm offers an enhanced approach to identifying and staying within trends, delivering unparalleled performance in today's dynamic markets. Key Features: Enhanced Trend Identification: By integrating Pivot Points and calculating
AlgoAlpha Median Proximity Percentile
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
About:  Introducing the "Median Proximity Percentile" developed by AlgoAlpha, a sophisticated trading indicator engineered to augment market analysis. This tool adeptly monitors the proximity of median prices over a designated historical period and delineates its percentile position amidst dynamically evolving standard deviation bands. It furnishes traders with invaluable insights essential for well-informed decision-making. Features: Color-Coded Visuals: Facilitate intuitive comprehension of
Correlation GridXpert MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Experts
A correlation trading strategy in the Forex market involves taking advantage of the statistical relationship between two or more currency pairs. The basic premise is that certain currency pairs move in relation to each other due to economic, geopolitical, or market factors. By understanding these relationships, a trader can exploit divergences and convergences to generate profits. Types of Correlation Here are the three types of correlation that exist in the financial world: Positive Correlatio
Prop Firm Mastery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Experts
The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
Advanced Market Structure Pro
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Advanced Market Structure Pro - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Indicator Overview Advanced Market Structure Pro is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines Zero Lag EMA (ZLEMA) technology with adaptive volatility bands to identify high-probability trend changes and continuation signals across multiple timeframes. This indicator provides traders with a complete market structure analysis system suitable for all trading styles, from scalping to position trading. Key Features 1. Ze
Smart Zones Pro
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Smart Zone Pro is an advanced support and resistance indicator that automatically identifies key market levels and provides high-probability trading opportunities. Unlike static S&R levels, this intelligent system creates dynamic channels that adapt to market volatility using sophisticated ATR-based calculations. Key Features: Smart Channel Detection : Automatically identifies the strongest support and resistance zones based on recent price action ATR-Based Precision : Uses Average True Range to
