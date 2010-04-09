LT Support and Resistance Generator

LT Support Resistance - Identify Support and Resistance Levels 100% Automatically

Are you tired of wasting time drawing support and resistance lines manually? Or frustrated because you always miss that one crucial level? LT Support Resistance was developed to eliminate this chore by automatically identifying and plotting the most relevant zones for your asset across multiple timeframes simultaneously.

== INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION OF CRITICAL LEVELS ==

Instead of drawing lines manually (which is subjective and time-consuming), the indicator analyzes price history, identifies significant reversals, and plots the support and resistance lines that the price ACTUALLY respects. The result is an objective, fast, and data-driven analysis.

== KEY FEATURES ==

  • 100% Automatic Detection: Identifies support/resistance without manual analysis

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF): Visualize H1, H4, D1, or W1 levels right on your M5 chart

  • Smart Alerts: Notifications when the price touches, breaks, or consolidates at a level

  • Dynamic Zones: Creates areas (not just lines) reflecting realistic price action

  • Compatible with Any Asset: Forex, Indices, Stocks, Cryptos, Commodities

  • Fully Customizable Visuals: Configurable colors, styles, thickness, and transparency

== OPERATION MODES ==

  • Touch: Receive an alert when the price TOUCHES a level

  • Breakout: Alert when the price BREAKS a level (perfect for breakout traders)

  • Both: Combine touch + breakout for maximum versatility

== PERFECT USE CASES ==

  • Classic Technical Analysis Traders: Identify support/resistance objectively

  • Swing Traders: Locate tops and bottoms with precision for medium-term positions

  • Day Traders: Leverage MTF for entries on lower timeframes with higher timeframe confirmation

  • Scalpers: Use minor zones as automatic targets and stop-losses

== HOW IT WORKS ==

The indicator maps all significant highs and lows from the price history and plots horizontal lines at every crucial zone. As the price approaches these levels, you receive automatic alerts to take action with precision.

== COMPATIBILITY ==

Works perfectly on timeframes from M1 up to Monthly. Based on rigorous price pattern recognition calculations for maximum reliability.

== SUPPORT ==

Questions or suggestions? Contact us! We are committed to your success. Use the MQL5.com chat or the comments tab.

Note: No indicator is 100% infallible. Always use proper risk management.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Are you a  trend surfer like us? Do you use Moving Averages too? Ever wanted the are between them to be painted? Yeah, we solved this problem with the Filled MAs indicator! It is very simple, just puts two fully customizable Moving Averages on chart and fill the space between them, changing the color as they intersect. Thanks to gmbraz for the version 1.1 idea. Any questions os suggestions please contact me! Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a
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LT Trade Copy MT5
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LT EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR - BUYER AND SELLER EXHAUSTION OSCILLATOR == OVERVIEW == The LT Exhaustion Oscillator is an advanced indicator that measures the exhaustion of buyers (Bulls) and sellers (Bears) through a unique multi-layer filtering system. It reduces up to 90% of the noise found in traditional oscillators (RSI, Stochastic, CCI), providing clear overbought/oversold signals at genuine reversal points. Ideal for traders seeking high-probability entries while eliminating false signals. ==
LT History On Chart
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History On Chart is an indicator that shows the "trail" of all trades made in a specific period of time. It shows the entry and exit point with their respective dates and prices. It also shows the type of trades and the cash result. Open trades are also displayed, but only the entry point. The indicator is free and fully customizable. If you have any questions please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <
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Protect My Trades is an EA (expert advisor bot) that automatically put stop loss and take profit on market trades and pending orders. You can specify if want it to do this only on actual symbol trades or in all others. Its configuration is very simple. Functions: Take profit: distance to TP (0 = disabled, no TP will be created). Stop loss: distance to SL (0 = disabled, no SL will be created). Price type: price type in pips or pipets/points (pips is common in Forex). Actual symbol only: manage th
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LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
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For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
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LT Watermark MT4
Thiago Duarte
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This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
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LT Simple Price
Thiago Duarte
4.6 (5)
Utilities
This is our simplest tool! With it you hide the Bid and Ask lines from chart and have only a small rectangle showing what current price is. This tool is useful for those who want the cleanest chart possible. You can also show the Ask price only, instead of the Bid (most common). To further assist you in cleaning the chart check out our other tool:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41835 Any questions or suggestions, please contact us. Enjoy!
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LT Round Numbers
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Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: 1St level: Color - lines color. Style - lines style. Width -  lines width. 2Nd level: Second level lines? -  turn off second level lines. Color -  lines color. Style -  lines style. Width -  lines width. Space between lines in points -  I don't need explain :) Display at backg
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LT Account Growth
Thiago Duarte
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Tired of calculate every weekend and the end of the month to know how much you've earned and how much your capital has grown? Then this indicator will help you! It informs you how much your capital has grown in money and percentage in the day, week, month, year and in history, plus show how much volume ou used, how much trades you did and how much comission and swap you paid. Alo the open positions result are showed in money and percentage. Note: The amount of trades displayed may differ from
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