LT Support and Resistance Generator

LT Support Resistance - Identify Support and Resistance Levels 100% Automatically

Are you tired of wasting time drawing support and resistance lines manually? Or frustrated because you always miss that one crucial level? LT Support Resistance was developed to eliminate this chore by automatically identifying and plotting the most relevant zones for your asset across multiple timeframes simultaneously.

== INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION OF CRITICAL LEVELS ==

Instead of drawing lines manually (which is subjective and time-consuming), the indicator analyzes price history, identifies significant reversals, and plots the support and resistance lines that the price ACTUALLY respects. The result is an objective, fast, and data-driven analysis.

== KEY FEATURES ==

100% Automatic Detection: Identifies support/resistance without manual analysis

Multi-Timeframe (MTF): Visualize H1, H4, D1, or W1 levels right on your M5 chart

Smart Alerts: Notifications when the price touches, breaks, or consolidates at a level

Dynamic Zones: Creates areas (not just lines) reflecting realistic price action

Compatible with Any Asset: Forex, Indices, Stocks, Cryptos, Commodities

Fully Customizable Visuals: Configurable colors, styles, thickness, and transparency

== OPERATION MODES ==

Touch: Receive an alert when the price TOUCHES a level

Breakout: Alert when the price BREAKS a level (perfect for breakout traders)

Both: Combine touch + breakout for maximum versatility

== PERFECT USE CASES ==

Classic Technical Analysis Traders: Identify support/resistance objectively

Swing Traders: Locate tops and bottoms with precision for medium-term positions

Day Traders: Leverage MTF for entries on lower timeframes with higher timeframe confirmation

Scalpers: Use minor zones as automatic targets and stop-losses

== HOW IT WORKS ==

The indicator maps all significant highs and lows from the price history and plots horizontal lines at every crucial zone. As the price approaches these levels, you receive automatic alerts to take action with precision.

== COMPATIBILITY ==

Works perfectly on timeframes from M1 up to Monthly. Based on rigorous price pattern recognition calculations for maximum reliability.

== SUPPORT ==

Questions or suggestions? Contact us! We are committed to your success. Use the MQL5.com chat or the comments tab.