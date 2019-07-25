Robot nest is a robot advisor working on price levels calculated using a quantum system. The advisor is made with static flexible settings, which allows you to most accurately determine the price levels. There is an opportunity to work with a change in the period of the estimated time. The Expert Advisor applies security varnishing orders and fixes the profit only with a positive balance. Suitable for any style of trading, scalping, medium and long-term trading. It is possible to use martingale in trade. The Expert Advisor works on all market instruments of the MT4 platform.

Advisor in this version is configured by default on GBPUSD on M5. Other tools should be optimized.

ATTENTION! First of all, before work, it is necessary to optimize the adviser on your terminal, taking into account your broker's quotes, a prerequisite for correct setting and obtaining the expected result, you need to download the quotes of the instrument of interest to you from the archive.







