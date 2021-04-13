Heikinashi Zone Trader

4

!!!!FIFO COMPLIANT!!!!

ONLY 5 COPIES LEFT AT $49 and Price goes up to $99

This is an automated or semi automated expert advisor. 

This EA is based on trend...and there's nothing better than the heikin-ashi zone trade candles to show you price action trend. Download the Heikin Ashi Zone candles for free here.

It's recommended to use this EA as a semi automated trader. Example of semi automation: You look at higher time frames of the EURUSD and see it's in a down trend. So you open an M15 chart with the Heiken-ashi Zone Trader EA and click the "SELL" button and either "AUTO" or "SEMI AUTO".

The HAZ trader will open a sell after the first red candle closes(following a gray or blue). It will only open one trade at a time per pair, in order to be FIFO compliant. 

  • On Semi Auto, it will open One sell trade on first red candle after a gray or blue, and then console will go gray, and make no further orders.
  • On Auto, it will open a trade after EVERY first red candle following a gray or blue candle. 
  • Opposite for buy You can set it to Buy and Sell automatically or semi-auto. Your choice.

Preference is to go with the higher time frame trend.

Closing options: There are many

  • Take profit in pips - self explanatory
  • Exit by Opposite Signal - If it opened after a red, it will close after a blue 
  • Exit by Candle Close - great for higher time frames. It will open when candle opens and close when candle closes 
  • Exit by Gray Heikin Ashi Candle - it will close after first gray candle closes 
  • Close Profit (Exit by Gray HA) - must also have "Exit by Gray HA Candle" checked - it will only close on gray if there is profit 

You can also set minimum closing profit in points
Use a Trailing Stop Trailing start Trailing Step
Breakeven stop loss activation in points
Breakeven profit in points
Time Filter Settings - choose which days you want to trade - M-S True/False and the start and stop trading hour.

Follow video below for setup steps

 







Reviews 1
Todi Chrisavero
28
Todi Chrisavero 2022.07.08 07:02 
 

Great EA, but need more bug fixing. can u please change the EA setting to use the Normal heikin ashi chart? i dont like the heikin ashi zone trader candle, too late for sharp entry. please change and fix this

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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On SALE FOR $199 - Limited Time No Grids - No Martingales - Fifo Compliant Since this EA uses a Level 3 Semafor that moves to higher highs/lower lows, backtesting is not feasible.  The ZX Plus trading EA was developed over 5 years ago and has had 13 revisions/updates over the years. It is a trend based system and FIFO compliant.  The indicators are built in, but if you want them for your charts, they are available free on my blog post on MQL5. Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747973 It
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Todi Chrisavero
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Todi Chrisavero 2022.07.08 07:02 
 

Great EA, but need more bug fixing. can u please change the EA setting to use the Normal heikin ashi chart? i dont like the heikin ashi zone trader candle, too late for sharp entry. please change and fix this

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