Heikinashi Zone Trader

!!!!FIFO COMPLIANT!!!!

ONLY 5 COPIES LEFT AT $49 and Price goes up to $99

This is an automated or semi automated expert advisor.

This EA is based on trend...and there's nothing better than the heikin-ashi zone trade candles to show you price action trend. Download the Heikin Ashi Zone candles for free here.

It's recommended to use this EA as a semi automated trader. Example of semi automation: You look at higher time frames of the EURUSD and see it's in a down trend. So you open an M15 chart with the Heiken-ashi Zone Trader EA and click the "SELL" button and either "AUTO" or "SEMI AUTO".

The HAZ trader will open a sell after the first red candle closes(following a gray or blue). It will only open one trade at a time per pair, in order to be FIFO compliant.



On Semi Auto, it will open One sell trade on first red candle after a gray or blue, and then console will go gray, and make no further orders.

sell trade on first red candle after a gray or blue, and then console will go gray, and make no further orders. On Auto, it will open a trade after EVERY first red candle following a gray or blue candle.

red candle following a gray or blue candle. Opposite for buy You can set it to Buy and Sell automatically or semi-auto. Your choice.

Preference is to go with the higher time frame trend.

Closing options: There are many



Take profit in pips - self explanatory

Exit by Opposite Signal - If it opened after a red, it will close after a blue

Exit by Candle Close - great for higher time frames. It will open when candle opens and close when candle closes

Exit by Gray Heikin Ashi Candle - it will close after first gray candle closes

Close Profit (Exit by Gray HA) - must also have "Exit by Gray HA Candle" checked - it will only close on gray if there is profit

You can also set minimum closing profit in points

Use a Trailing Stop Trailing start Trailing Step

Breakeven stop loss activation in points

Breakeven profit in points

Time Filter Settings - choose which days you want to trade - M-S True/False and the start and stop trading hour.

Follow video below for setup steps

























