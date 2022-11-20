Kali IndicOptimizer

  • Experts
  • ALAIN MICHEL AUGE
    ALAIN MICHEL AUGE

    ALAIN MICHEL AUGE

    4.5 (2)
    I am French so excuse my bad English. From Paris, I started coding my first indicators and expert seven years ago now. I have some notions in c, c ++, python, I also have knowledge of linux especially in security test (kali linux at the beginning and now parrot security), wifi, radio, password etx
    4 products 35 comments
  • Version: 1.9
  • Updated: 20 November 2022
This tool is not only an Expert Advisor, it is used to optimize your indicators, to design your own Expert Advisor, to analyze the buffers of your indicators without having access to the source code. I searched for quite some time how I could optimize my indicators without having to program or modify an expert each time. With this tool, anyone can get started in strategy design or even have their own personalized Expert Advisor. It can optimize your indicators or your strategy with the days to trade, the hours, with different parameters for your indicators, in short, an interesting tool for my taste.

It is obviously quite heavy due to the complexity of the coding but it runs correctly for me. It can contain up to 3 custom indicators with a maximum of 20 parameters for each of them. But for the moment only 1 is activated. Unfortunately, I cannot provide it fully here but you will already have a good overview of the product.

It takes up to 8 buffers per indicator. Some options deserve some explanation to fully understand the operation of this "Expert" or "Expert Creator" or "Indicator Optimizer", whatever the name or the utility you will have. The most complex for me are the options:


(Enable or disable the String input) This option has been deactivated since the update so you don't have to worry about it anymore.... These same strings are generally not essential for the proper functioning of the indicators. However below 11 parameters for indicator number 1 you can have your exact strings in your parameters, above they will be deactivated. Same for indicator number 2 but this time they will be deactivated above 4 parameters and for the 3rd they will be directly deactivated. You still need to specify them in your indicator settings. If no parameter is enabled then the indicator will be loaded with default values.

(Choose the candle start). This option is simply used to choose from which candlestick you wish to work, 0 works on the current candlestick, 1 work on the preceding candlestick and 2 on the candlestick preceding the 1. This may seem simple for people who know well but for again, this can be difficult to understand.

I'm not going to review all the parameters it would be too long, but one last important thing to know and understand is: The trading conditions. I take an example (Buf A1 > than value...) If the buffer A1 (the buffer chosen in A and the candlestick that you chose with the parameter "Choose the candle start" mentioned above that we set to 0 by example. Then A1 will be equal to the buffer A candlestick 0 (so the current one) must be greater than the value you decided on below. Another more complex example (Indic1 A1>indic2 A1 and indic1 A2<indic2 A2) If the buffer A1 of indicator 1 is higher than buffer A1 of indicator 2 and buffer A2 (candlestick +1 of the chosen starting candlestick) of indicator 1 is lower than buffer A2 of indicator 2 then the chosen condition below (buy or sell) is validated. I will put a link to one or more tutorial videos to be clearer on how this customization and optimization tool works.

I tested this expert but am not immune to a bug, if you detect any malfunctions whatsoever, please let me know and I will correct them quickly.

Ditto for new trade conditions, send me your request and I will see what I can do.

I hope that this tool will be useful to you and wish you good future success.

I'd like you to try the full version for free but I can't put any time or other restrictions on the market. For more information visit kaliloup.fr

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XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
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Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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