Banev EA

This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk.



Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product.

Working Conditions :

This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe.

With 1000 $ Balance

Input Parameters :

Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes.

AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance.

Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually.

Take Profit : Set it by points.

Spread Filtre : Allow the EA to work only in specificate Spread.

Step : Change the Step Between the orders in case you have more than 01 order.

Maximum Lot : Set the Maximum lot volume according to the Broker used.

Number Of Orders Pair Symbol : Choose your Maximum number of orders on every chart.

Secure My Account : The Trading will close its orders if the Lavel margin go up to the value set.


It's better to choose the low spread pairs.


More from author
Trading Board
Akram Azizi
Utilities
Trading Board is a Tool That Help you execute Sell and Buy Operation very smoothly. General Description : This Tool has this functions: The function of Send Buy or Sell orders. The function to close all orders in the current chart. Choose the volume you need to trade. Calculate of Stop loss and Take Profit with the number of points. Draw the Fibonacci retracement.
FREE
Scalping Catcher EURUSD
Akram Azizi
Experts
DESCRIPTION : SCALPING CATCHER is an automated Expert advisor with the use of 04 specified indicators that guaranties the best results of Scalping system. GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS : This is Scalping EA works Only with EURUSD pair on M5 TIMEFRAME . The minimum Deposit is 300 $ . INPUT PARAMETERS : This EA uses AutoLot function that allows it to calculate the lot size basing on the account balance. It also uses AutoProfit which is calculated according the the volume size and the account balance
Sword EA
Akram Azizi
Experts
SWORD EA   Sword EA  is an automated Expert Advisor that use a very specific method to Hunt Pips. It's the best tool to earn money . default settings is recommended. . Using  VPS  is required. Input parameters Use the default settings.  Balance : 1000$; Frame - Works in all frames; Initial lot  - initial lot is 0.01 but you can increase it by the growth of you account. Closing Point  - you can choose your closing point for taking profit. the profit will be calculated according to the highest lo
ST Expert
Akram Azizi
Experts
ST Expert is the result of alot of analysis of the market and the indicators, and finally, I manage to create this scalping EA. This EA use 03 indicators and special algorithm to calculate the entry points with high precision. the minimum amout uses is 500 $, and it´s recommended to use the pairs with the low spread. The TIMEFRAME used is 5M : General Parameters : Strategy Risk : This parameter allows you to choose your risk category during the trading. you can choose Low , Medium or High Risk
