the expert Advisor is an artificial intelligence that uses built-in algorithms to calculate currency support levels and place orders.





defined by five main levels support.in in cases of a breakdown of the strongest support, the adviser closes orders and opens an order in the direction of the trend, thereby saving the Deposit from being completely drained.





new levels are defined, and the EA starts working.





does not use martingale.





it works on any timeframe, but preferably 30 minutes.





the test takes place on a real account, and you can always see how it works.





the EA passes the EURUSD test





Attention!testing with the selection of parameters is mandatory!





If you need kits, please contact your personal account.





settings





Multiplier-multiplier. By default, it is 2, but if you set it to 0, the grid will be configured according to the lots specified in the" second lot"," third lot"," fourth lot "and" fifth lot " parameters""

Slippage-slippage. You can read more about this parameter on the Internet, where you can find more information.

Number of points to close the grid - the number of points from the last fifth order to close the entire grid at a loss.

Magic is a magic number.each pair must have its own name.

Indicator parameters-indicator parameters (very important for the expert)

Lock multiplier-a weirder multiplier that will open when support is broken

Lock stop loss-stop a lot of newly opened orders

Takeprofit of Lock-take profit of a newly opened order