Tendenc Buy EURUSD


Introduction to TendencBuy_EURUSD: Mastery in Bullish Trends and Temporal Precision

TendencBuy_EURUSD emerges as the vanguard in trading robots, specialized in capturing the maximum profit from bullish trends in the Forex market. This sophisticated bot excels in identifying and executing buy operations at optimal times, especially at the lowest points before significant upswings. Inheriting and refining the strategies of its predecessor, Macd_Buy_EURUSD, TendencBuy_EURUSD enhances its capabilities with optimization for the M15 timeframe, ensuring entries and exits with exceptional temporal precision.

Key Features:

  • Focus on Purchases: Exclusively designed to execute buy operations, capturing the potential of strategies geared towards bullish trends.
  • Optimization for Bullish Trends: Executes entry operations at the lowest points to capitalize on upswings, thereby maximizing potential profits.
  • M15 Timeframe: Ideally optimized for the 15-minute timeframe, allowing for effective and precise detection of trading opportunities.
  • Configurable Trading Hours: Offers the possibility to adjust two time intervals for daily operations, adapting trading to the most favorable periods.
  • Selection of Trading Days: Allows choosing the most auspicious days for trading, based on historical performance analysis and current market conditions.
  • Optimal Performance in EURUSD: Although capable of trading multiple pairs, it is particularly tuned for the EURUSD pair, where it shows outstanding results.
  • Comprehensive Risk Management: Provides customizable options for Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop settings, mitigating market volatility risks.

Optimization and Performance:

It is important to highlight that TendencBuy_EURUSD has been thoroughly optimized from April 1, 2023, to April 2, 2024. This precise tuning ensures that the bot is adapted to current market conditions, providing efficient and proven performance during this period. However, it is vital for traders to conduct backtesting in MT4 for periods beyond this timeframe, especially after 3 or 4 months, to confirm that TendencBuy_EURUSD maintains its relevance and effectiveness amid fluctuating market dynamics. We advise clients to consider this fundamental aspect before acquiring the bot, to adjust and fine-tune their trading strategy with maximum precision.

Complementing with TendencSell_EURUSD:

This bot can be perfectly complemented with TendencSell_EURUSD to achieve even more profits per year. Together, these bots provide a comprehensive strategy to capitalize on both bullish and bearish trends in the Forex market, offering traders greater diversification and profit opportunities.

Conclusion:

Invest from $100 and potentially earn 2 to 10 times more per year, depending largely on the configuration. When purchasing the bot, don't forget to send us a message to receive guidance on how to optimize it and adjust it to your trading strategy, always remembering that these historical results serve as a basis for informed decision-making, with no promises of immediate enrichment.


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Indra Lukmana
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Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
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4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
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1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
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Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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